आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

Video: अपनी शादी में दूल्हे ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए बाराती

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 01:52 PM IST
groom with full flower dress you can not stop laughing

इंडिया में बहुत कुछ ऐसा होता है जिसके बारे में सुनकर आप चौंक जाते हैं। अब तरह-तरह के कारनामें इंडिया के अलावा और कहां देखने को मिल सकते हैं। ऐसा ही एक कारनामा कर दिया इस दूल्हे ने.. अपनी ही शादी में दूल्हे राजा कुछ ऐसा पहन के चले गए कि शादी में आए गेस्ट ये लिबास देखकर अपनी हंसी नहीं रोक पाए।

पढ़ें- बंदरों जैसी मिलती है इस जीव की शक्ल, माथे के बीचों-बीच है सिर्फ एक आंख

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

groom flower dress

तीन तलाक को कानूनी तलाक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया ऐतिहासिक फैसला- तीन तलाक को बताया असंवैधानिक

five judge bench of supreme court to pronunce verdict on triple talaq today

Most Viewed

Video: अपनी शादी में दूल्हे ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, हंस-हंसकर लोट पोट हो गए बाराती

groom with full flower dress you can not stop laughing
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इन 5 मजेदार तस्वीरों ने Facebook पर खूब मचाया धमाल

world photography day 2017 funny photos from Facebook
  • शनिवार, 19 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इस घर के ऊपर देखी गई विचित्र चीज, अचानक हो गई गायब, देखें वीडियो

Watch Orange Cloud Spotted In Brazil
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

लाशों के बीच किसी की अंगूठी तो किसी की कड़े से हुई पहचान, जिसने भी देखा ये मंजर दहल गया

fire broke out in a factory in noida killed six people
  • गुरुवार, 4 मई 2017
  • +

OMG: एक ऐसा गांव, जहां कुत्तों के नाम पर करोड़ों की जमीन, पूजते हैं लोग

unique village of punjab, where people worship millionair dogs
  • शनिवार, 8 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
padmashri bekal utsahi got pen name from prime minister of india jawaharlal nehru
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बेकल उत्साही: जब नेहरू ने दिया शायर को तख़ल्लुस

Shahryar favorite shayar of Gulzar
काव्य चर्चा

शहरयार: लहू-लुहान सभी कर रहे हैं सूरज को, किसी को ख़ौफ़ यहां रात का नहीं क्या?

kumar vishwas live performance at amar ujala yuva shakti at rohtak
इरशाद

कुमार विश्वास ने गाया, झूमे लोग - पार्ट 2

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!