Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
5 Signs That Shows Virat Kohli Did Not Want Anil Kumble To Be Coach of Team India
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 01:41 PM IST
अनिल कुंबले के इस्तीफे ने साफ कर दिया कि टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली विवादों के बात को जितना मर्जी दरकिनार करते रहें, मगर टीम में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं है। चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी से पहले शुरू हुआ विवाद टूर्नामेंट के अंत के बाद कुंबले के इस्तीफे के साथ खत्म हुआ। हालांकि, कोहली ने पहले भी इशारों ही इशारों में कई बार साफ कर दिया को वो कुंबले को टीम के साथ नहीं चाहते। जानिए कोहली के इशारे:
