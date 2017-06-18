आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

INDvPAK: फाइनल में भारत की हार में ये खिलाड़ी बने 'मैच के मुजरिम'

पवन नाहर

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 10:12 PM IST
Champions Trophy 2017 Final India Vs Pakistan Match Ka Mujrim

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017 के फाइनल में पाकिस्तान ने भारत को रनों से मात देकर एकतरफा जीत दर्ज की। इस टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत किसी भी टीम ने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा होगा कि भारत की सशक्त टीम को पाकिस्तान ऐसी करारी मात देकर खिताबी जीत दर्ज करेगी। भारत का साथ किस्मत ने भी नहीं दिया, मगर टीम इंडिया के लिए मैच में एक नहीं, बल्कि कई मुजरिम रहे:

