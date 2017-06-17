आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

शादी के एक दिन पहले दूल्हे ने किया कुछ ऐसा, जान देने को दौड़ पड़ी दुल्हन...

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 11:43 AM IST
Bride-To-Be Attempts To Kill Herself before marriage

उस घर का माहौल कैसा होगा जिस घर में शादी की सारी तैयारियां हो चुकी हों और दुल्हन खिड़की पर चढ़ जान देने पर उतर आए। घर में भी अफरा तफरी मच जाएगी और घर से बाहर भी। कुछ ऐसा ही माहौल इस दुल्हन के घर भी रहा होगा जो शादी के एक दिन पहले खिड़की पर चढ़ जान देने के लिए तैयार हो गई। 

अगली स्लाइड में जानें पूरी सच्चाई। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bride bride and groom

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

Most Viewed

यहां खास काम के लिए किराए पर मिल रहे जवान लड़के, इंडिया में भी है जरूरत

Chinese company rents fake friends to pose in social media photographs
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

प्यार जताने के लिए करते हैं घिनौना काम, जानकर नहीं होगा आपको भी यकीन!

vampire Texas couple blood sucking relationship
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

एक 'जोक' पर हंसना पड़ गया भारी, जिंदगी भर के लिए लगी हंसी पर रोक!

Melbourne woman breaks her neck by laughing
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

मछलियों के बीच तैरती दिखी 'जलपरी', देखने के लिए लोगों की लगी लंबी कतारें...

rare baby albino dolphin appears as mermaids
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

खुदाई के वक्त ऐसे 'पोज' मे मिला कंकाल, खोजकर्ताओं को नहीं हुआ आंखों पर यकीन...

Archaeologists discover 'Dark Ages dancer' in an amazing pose
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +

जिसे रिंग पहनाने के लिए करता था दो जॉब्स, पता चला वो लड़की थी ही नहीं...

guy plan to marry a girl, get shocked when he discovered the truth,
  • शुक्रवार, 16 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा