बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रहस्यमयी जगह, जहां पक्षी करते हैं सामूहिक आत्महत्या, वजह बड़ी अजीब है!
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
Amazing Animals
›
bird suicide phenomenon in Jatinga Assam,
{"_id":"5947760b4f1c1bfc7c8b494c","slug":"bird-suicide-phenomenon-in-jatinga-assam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u0938\u094d\u092f\u092e\u092f\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0942\u0939\u093f\u0915 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c \u0939\u0948!","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:04 PM IST
Photo Credit: the telegraph
अब तक आपने इंसानों को
सुसाइड
करते हुए देखा होगा और सुना होगा, लेकिन दुनिया में एक ऐसी भी जगह है जहां पक्षी भी समुह में
आत्महत्या
करने आते हैं। आखिर ऐसी कौन सी वजह है जो इन पक्षियों को अपनी जान देनी पड़ती है। चलिए जानते हैं इस
रहस्यमयी
जगह के बारे में।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593a40da4f1c1b6c519c8ae7","slug":"spider-crawls-out-of-woman-s-ear","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093f\u091f\u0932 \u0917\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"5938d58c4f1c1b1c5c9c7ac0","slug":"purple-bubble-floating-on-the-beach","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0924\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0932, \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0924\u093e \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e...","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"592bfcbb4f1c1bdf15bdb264","slug":"harambe-dead-in-2016-and-now-the-gorilla-s-death-become-a-meme","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0938\u092e\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947, \u0905\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5947627f4f1c1bfc7c8b47ab","slug":"rushikul-gurukul-vidyalaya-mumbai-teachers-touch-students-feet","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u091b\u0942\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"5944fa244f1c1be60e8b46f7","slug":"social-media-viral-funny-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u092d\u0942\u0932', \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0917\u094c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f...","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5945022b4f1c1b2c138b46f3","slug":"money-plant-as-a-symbol-of-prosperity-why","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c '\u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f' \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0917\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0902\u091f, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940..","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"594508484f1c1be60e8b476f","slug":"gold-found-in-river-in-rany-day-bihar-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0909\u0917\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092c\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u0902\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top