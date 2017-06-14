बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुदाई ने खोले कुछ ऐसे राज जो बदल देंगे मानव इतिहास!
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:33 PM IST
मानव इतिहास
को दोबारा लिखना पड़ेगा। चौंकिये नहीं। भाई हम तो वही कह रहे हैं जो मोरक्को के
पुरातत्विद
कह रहे हैं। नेचर पत्रिका में हाल ही में छपी इनकी एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि मानव इतिहास तीन लाख साल से भी ज्यादा पुराना है। इस रिपोर्ट ने पुरातत्विदों के बीच हलचल मचा दी है। क्योंकि अभी तक के शोध तो यही कहते थे कि मानव इतिहास लगभग दो लाख साल पुराना है।
इतिहास का एक लाख साल पीछे जाना अब हलचल तो मचायेगा ही न! यहां के एक पुरातात्विक भूभाग पर शोधकर्ताओं को खोपड़ी, चेहरे और जबड़े की हड्डियां मिली हैं। ये अवशेष 315,000 साल पुराने हैं।
