आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

खुदाई ने खोले कुछ ऐसे राज जो बदल देंगे मानव इतिहास!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com presented by: श्वेता पांडेय

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 01:33 PM IST
skull during excavation will changes the human evolution

मानव इतिहास को दोबारा लिखना पड़ेगा। चौंकिये नहीं। भाई हम तो वही कह रहे हैं जो मोरक्को के पुरातत्विद कह रहे हैं। नेचर पत्रिका में हाल ही में छपी इनकी एक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया गया है कि मानव इतिहास तीन लाख साल से भी ज्यादा पुराना है। इस रिपोर्ट ने पुरातत्विदों के बीच हलचल मचा दी है। क्योंकि अभी तक के शोध तो यही कहते थे कि मानव इतिहास लगभग दो लाख साल पुराना है।

इतिहास का एक लाख साल पीछे जाना अब हलचल तो मचायेगा ही न! यहां के एक पुरातात्विक भूभाग पर शोधकर्ताओं को खोपड़ी, चेहरे और जबड़े की हड्डियां मिली हैं। ये अवशेष 315,000 साल पुराने हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

excavation human skull

राष्ट्रपति पद की रेस

राष्ट्रपति के लिए शत्रुघ्न ने फिर उछाला आडवाणी का नाम

We'll talk to all political parties, will try to seek support: V Naidu on Prez Election

Most Viewed

'बोलने वाली सेक्स डॉल', गर्लफ्रेंड के नखरे भुला देती है ये जापानी गुड़िया

Harmony sex doll which can walk and talk
  • सोमवार, 15 मई 2017
  • +

आपके बाथरूम में छिपा है ये चोर, चुरा रहा है कुछ ऐसा, जान उड़ जाएंगे होश

camera in public bathroom and hotel rooms
  • बुधवार, 17 मई 2017
  • +

हवाई जहाज गुजरने के बाद पीछे जो सफेद लकीर दिखती है, वो है क्या?

facts about Contrail
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

इस कंपनी में लड़कियों के साथ होता है कुछ ऐसा, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

Japanese Company Provides Hot Guys To Wipe Away Tears of females
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

चेहरे से बड़ी है बच्चे की नाक, लोग बुलाते हैं 'भगवान गणेश', जानिए क्यों है ऐसी हालत

indian boy 9 has frontonasal encephalocele trunk like nose
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +

टॉयलेट में लड़की के साथ हुआ ऐसा हादसा, सच्चाई जानकर रह जाएंगे सन्न..

woman leg stuck in toilet
  • मंगलवार, 13 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

7वां वेतन आयोग: खत्म नहीं हो रहा है 50 लाख कर्मचारियों का इंतजार

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

लवासा समिति ने सौंपी 7वें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट, 8 खास बातें

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

GST के बाद खेती करने वालों पर भी लगेगा टैक्स

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम

ठाकरे ने दी महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चेतावनी, जुलाई तक लागू करें स्कीम, नहीं तो उठाएंगे बड़ा कदम