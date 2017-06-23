आपका शहर Close

इस गांव में जन्मा अजीबो-गरीब जानवर, इंसानों से मिलती है शक्ल

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 12:19 PM IST

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 12:19 PM IST
sheep gives birth to horrendous human faced lamb at Lady Frere in South Africa

इस जीव को मानव कहें या मेमना? भेड़ के साथ ऐसा क्या हुआ होगा कि उसने ऐसे बच्चे को जन्म दिया? कहीं यह 'शैतान' का रूप तो नहीं? कहीं ये जादू-टोने की वजह से तो पैदा नहीं हुआ?

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

