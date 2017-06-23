आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

घर में निकला पैर और नाखून वाला कोबरा, करोड़ों साल पहले होते थे ऐसे सांप

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 03:16 PM IST
Cobra with vestigial legs found in telangana, this rare species extincted 900 crore years ago

तेलंगाना के खम्मम जिले के रामपुर गांव में एक किसान के घर ऐसा कोबरा मिला है जिसकी प्रजाति 900 करोड़़ साल पहले विलुप्त हो
चुकी है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

cobra snake

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

Most Viewed

घर में निकला पैर और नाखून वाला कोबरा, करोड़ों साल पहले होते थे ऐसे सांप

Cobra with vestigial legs found in telangana, this rare species extincted 900 crore years ago
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

इस गांव में जन्मा अजीबो-गरीब जानवर, इंसानों से मिलती है शक्ल

sheep gives birth to horrendous human faced lamb at Lady Frere in South Africa
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

मछलियों के बीच तैरती दिखी 'जलपरी', देखने के लिए लोगों की लगी लंबी कतारें...

rare baby albino dolphin appears as mermaids
  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

इस गांव में जन्मा अजीबो-गरीब जानवर, इंसानों से मिलती है शक्ल

sheep gives birth to horrendous human faced lamb at Lady Frere in South Africa
  • शुक्रवार, 23 जून 2017
  • +

खाना सर्व करने से पहले वेट्रेस ने की 'गंदी' हरकत, वायरल हुआ सीसीटीवी फुटेज

Viral video of waitress using hotdog as tampoon in restaurant
  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +

Viral Video: सड़क पर इस जानवर को घुमाने निकला...पड़ गए लेने के देने

In this viral video Watch how Man in Pakistan Takes pet Lioness in busy traffic
  • गुरुवार, 22 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

भारत के लिए भी फायदेमंद है PSLV-C38,ये हैं खासियतें 

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

18 साल के लड़के ने बनाया दुनिया का सबसे छोटा सेटेलाइट, NASA ने किया लॉन्च

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

लालू बोले, ‘नीतीश करें बिहार की बेटी का समर्थन’

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा

NDA का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, नामांकन दाखिल कर बोले कोविंद- राष्ट्रपति पद की गरिमा बनाए रखूंगा