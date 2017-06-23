बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घर में निकला पैर और नाखून वाला कोबरा, करोड़ों साल पहले होते थे ऐसे सांप
Cobra with vestigial legs found in telangana, this rare species extincted 900 crore years ago
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 03:16 PM IST
तेलंगाना के खम्मम जिले के रामपुर गांव में एक किसान के घर ऐसा
कोबरा मिला है जिसकी प्रजाति 900 करोड़़ साल पहले विलुप्त हो
चुकी है।
