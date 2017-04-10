बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
डैटसन गो और गो प्लस का एनिवर्सरी एडिशन लॉन्च, तस्वीरें जीत लेंगी दिल
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:42 PM IST
ऑटोनिर्माता कंपनी
डैटसन
भारत में अपना तीसरा साल पूरा कर चुकी है और इसकी तीसरी
सालगिरह
को यादगार बनाने के लिए कंपनी ने गो और
गो प्लस के एनिवर्सरी एडिशन
को लॉन्च किया है। इसकी कीमत क्रमशः 4.19 लाख व 4.9 लाख रुपये एक्सशोरूम दिल्ली है।
