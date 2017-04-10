आपका शहर Close

डैटसन गो और गो प्लस का एनिवर्सरी एडिशन लॉन्च, तस्वीरें जीत लेंगी दिल

अमित द्विवेदी

अमित द्विवेदी, Amar Ujala

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 04:42 PM IST
Datsun Launches Special Anniversary Editions of Go and GO+

ऑटोनिर्माता कंपनी डैटसन भारत में अपना तीसरा साल पूरा कर चुकी है और इसकी तीसरी सालगिरह को यादगार बनाने के लिए कंपनी ने गो और गो प्लस के एनिवर्सरी एडिशन को लॉन्च किया है। इसकी कीमत क्रमशः 4.19 लाख व 4.9 लाख रुपये एक्सशोरूम दिल्ली है। 
 

