टैक्सी में चलने वाली इन कारों का जमाना है दीवाना

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- written by : अभिषेेक मिश्रा

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 10:54 PM IST
the 5 most demanded taxis than luxary cars in india

हर अंजान शहर में मुसाफिरों को टैक्सी की जरूरत बनी रहती है। इस बात को कार बनाने वाली कंपनियां बखूबी समझती हैं। इसलिए समय के साथ-साथ टैक्सियों में भी खूब बदलाव हुए हैं। लेकिन आज कल शहरों की सड़कों पर इतनी शानदार टैक्सियां रफ्तार भर रही हैं, जिनके आगे लक्जरी कही जाने वाली बेहद कीमती कारें भी कहीं पानी भरती नजर नहीं आती हैं। आइए आपको बताते है उन कारों के बारे में जो टैक्सी के तौर पर सबसे ज्यादा पसंद की जाती हैं। 

