इस साल लॉन्च होंगे ये टू व्हीलर्स, कीमत जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 08:32 PM IST
भारत में
स्पोर्टबाइक
और
ऑटोमेटिक स्कूटर्स
के बढ़ती मांग को देखते हुए सभी वाहन निर्माता कंपनियां अपनी दोपहिया को
भारतीय बाजार
में उतारने की तैयारी में हैं। इस बार कंपनियों ने स्कूटर के 125 सीसी सेग्मेंट पर दाव खेला है। वहीं बाइक की बात करें तो कंपनियों ने भारतीय बाजार में सस्ती स्पोर्टबाइक के रूप में नया सेग्मेंट तलाशा है। आइए आपको बताते हैं इस साल लॉन्च होने वाले 5 बेहतरीन दोपहिया।
