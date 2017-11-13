ऐसे लोगों का हाथ हमेशा रहता है खाली, नहीं ठहरता पैसा
अक्सर आपने कई लोगों से सुना होगा कि उनके हाथ में पैसा नहीं टिकता। पैसे आते ही खत्म हो जाते हैं। वहीं इसके उलट कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं जो चाहे कितना भी खर्च कर लें, उनका हाथ कभी भी खाली नहीं रहता। अगर आप भी इनमें से एक हैं तो इसका कारण आपकी हथेली भी है। आप चाहें तो इसकी वजह खुद अपनी हथेली देखकर जान सकता हैं।
