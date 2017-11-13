Download App
ऐसे लोगों का हाथ हमेशा रहता है खाली, नहीं ठहरता पैसा

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:43 PM IST
this is how your finger can save your money according to palmistry

अक्सर आपने कई लोगों से सुना होगा कि उनके हाथ में पैसा नहीं टिकता। पैसे आते ही खत्म हो जाते हैं। वहीं इसके उलट कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं जो चाहे कितना भी खर्च कर लें, उनका हाथ कभी भी खाली नहीं रहता। अगर आप भी इनमें से एक हैं तो इसका कारण आपकी हथेली भी है। आप चाहें तो इसकी वजह खुद अपनी हथेली देखकर जान सकता हैं।

पढ़ें- जिनके हाथों में बनता हो ऐसा शनि पर्वत का निशान, होते हैं बड़े भाग्यशाली

