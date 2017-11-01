बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हथेली पर बना ये निशान आपको बनता है धनवान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Astrology
›
Palmistry
›
according to palmistry these line on palm are auspicious sign
{"_id":"59f95cad4f1c1bf3538ba5c9","slug":"according-to-palmistry-these-line-on-palm-are-auspicious-sign","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0927\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:16 AM IST
हस्तरेखा
ज्योतिष के अनुसार हथेली में रेखाओं के अलावा कई तरह के निशान पाए जाते है जिसके अध्ययन से व्यक्ति के स्वभाव और भविष्य के बारे में आसानी से पता लगाया जा सकता है। इन चिन्हों के प्रभाव से आप वर्तमान जीवन में धनवान और प्रसिद्घ होंगे या नहीं इस बात का अाकलन करते हैं। यहां कुछ ऐसे ही चिन्हों के बारे में बताया जा रहा है जिन्हें आप अपनी हथेली में आसानी से देख सकते हैं।
पढ़ें-
जानिए किस अंग के फड़कने से मिलते हैं अच्छे संकेत
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a06bd654f1c1bd7538bca78","slug":"according-to-samudrik-shastra-these-four-sign-in-palm-are-lucky","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5a0154104f1c1ba7678b9ee6","slug":"these-4-sign-on-your-palm-indicate-you-will-become-rich-person","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 4 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u091a\u094d\u091a \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"5a02d6664f1c1bf4688b9eb6","slug":"these-type-of-women-are-romantic-according-to-samudrika-shastra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0932\u0935 \u092e\u0948\u0930\u093f\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59f055304f1c1b60678b7513","slug":"index-finger-length-indicate-your-luck-and-money-according-to-palmistry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928\u0940 \u0909\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u0926","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"59f83e944f1c1bee688b85fe","slug":"according-to-palmistry-health-line-indicate-many-secrets-of-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u094d\u092f \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
{"_id":"59ec37b44f1c1bf4688b6bf5","slug":"according-to-palmistry-flare-of-the-organ-these-signs-indicate-are-good","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u094d\u091b\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
शुक्रवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!