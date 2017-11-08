Download App
रोमांटिक होती है ऐसी नाक वाली स्‍त्री, लव मैरिज है पहली पसंद

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:27 PM IST
these type of women are romantic according to samudrika shastra

अगर आप यह सोचते हैं कि नाक सिर्फ सांस लेने के लिए है तो अपनी इस धारणा को मन से निकाल दीजिए। नाक सिर्फ सांस लेने और सूंघने के काम नहीं आती, बल्कि यह आपके स्वभाव और व्यक्तित्व की पोल भी खोलती है।

ये भी पढ़ें- हथेली पर ऐसे 4 निशान आपको बना सकते हैं अमीर और उच्च अधिकारी

samudra shastra samudrika shastra palmistry

