kavya kavya

हस्तरेखा: जिनके हाथों पर बनते हो ऐसे निशान, जीवन में कभी नहीं होते निराश

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 03:48 PM IST
sun mount in palmistry to makes fame and wealth person

हथेली में कई तरह की रेखाएं और निशान होते हैं। हस्तरेखा विज्ञान के अनुसार रेखाएं भविष्य में होने वाले अच्छे और बुरे प्रभाव के बारे में बताती हैं। हथेली में सूर्य पर्वत का होना व्यक्ति के मान-सम्मान और यश में वृद्धि करता है। अनामिका अंगुली के नीचे वाले भाग को सूर्य पर्वत के नाम से जाना जाता है। सूर्य पर्वत पर कई तरह के दुर्लभ निशान होते है। आइए जानते है कि कौन से निशान शुभ होते है।

Your Story has been saved!