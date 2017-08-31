Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

चुटकियों में गलती पकड़ लेते हैं गुलाबी हथेली वाले, जानिए अपनी खूबियां

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:07 AM IST
your palm colour say about your personality

हथेली की रेखाएं व्यक्ति के बारे में बहुत कुछ कह देती है, लेकिन क्‍या आप जानते है कि आपकी हथेली का रंग भी बहुत कुछ कहता है। खासकर आपके चरित्र को लेकर हथेली का रंग आपके राज खोल देता है। जानिए कैसा है आपकी हथेली का रंग।

ये भी पढ़ें- अमीर बना देती है हथेली की ऐसी लकीरें, देखें अपना हाथ

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

your palm colour palm lines

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Viewed

ये होती हैं भाग्यशाली महिलाओं की पहचान, चेहरे में छिपे होते है कई राज 

according to samudrik shastra these type of women are very lucky
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

हथेली में हो ऐसी रेखा तो मिलता है मान-सम्मान और पैसा

those person having strong surya rekha in palm become famous and rich
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

चुटकियों में गलती पकड़ लेते हैं गुलाबी हथेली वाले, जानिए अपनी खूबियां

your palm colour say about your personality
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!