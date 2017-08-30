Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

ये होती हैं भाग्यशाली महिलाओं की पहचान, चेहरे में छिपे होते है कई राज 

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:10 AM IST
according to samudrik shastra these type of women are very lucky

समुद्रशास्त्र के अनुसार किसी इंसान के चेहरे के भाव और उसकी बनावट से उसके स्वभाव के बारे में आसानी से जानकारी हासिल की जा सकती है। महिला के हाव-भाव और चेहरा उसके व्यक्तित्व का आईना होता है। समुद्र शास्त्र में सुंदर गुणों वाली कन्या के लक्षणों के बारे में भी बताया गया है। ऐसी महिलाएं बड़ी भाग्यशाली होती है। महिला के चेहरे की बनावट से उसके मन के अंदर में छिपे राज के बारे में जाना जा सकता है।

पढ़ें-किस्मत से मिलती है ऐसी नाभि और भाैहें वाली ‌पत्नी, साक्षात मां लक्ष्मी का होती है स्वरूप

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

samudrik shastra palmistry

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Viewed

हथेली में हो ऐसी रेखा तो मिलता है मान-सम्मान और पैसा

those person having strong surya rekha in palm become famous and rich
  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +

आपकी हथेली पर भी बनता है अधूरा चांद, इन 4 गुणों के मालिक हैं आप

if you have a half moon on your palm, know about these lines according to palmistry
  • रविवार, 20 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शरीर के इस जगहों पर तिल होने से नहीं मिलती अासानी से सफलता

these types of mole bad luck on body palmistry
  • बुधवार, 16 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

किस्मत से मिलती है ऐसी नाभि और भाैहें वाली ‌पत्नी, साक्षात मां लक्ष्मी का होती है स्वरूप

according to samudrik shastra these type of women are very aggressive nature
  • बुधवार, 23 अगस्त 2017
  • +

क्या आपके हथेली पर भी है ऐसा चिन्ह, बना सकता है आपको मालामाल

know about luck by palmistry
  • रविवार, 6 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!