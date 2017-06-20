बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : आज 3 बजे तक जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:41 AM IST
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 :
झारखंड अकादमिक काउंसिल (JAC) आज 12वीं आर्ट्स
बोर्ड
का
रिजल्ट
जारी करेगा। खबर है कि बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट 3 बजे तक जारी कर सकता है।
परिणाम
जारी होने के बाद छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप हमारे अमर उजाला के वेबसाइट
results.amarujala.com
पर जाकर भी रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। इससे पहले JAC ने कॉमर्स और साइंस स्ट्रीम की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 30 मई को जारी कर दिया था।
छात्र अपना रिजल्ट ऐसे चेक कर सकते हैं-
बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें
रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
संबंधित वेबसाइट का पताः
http://www.jac.nic.in/
