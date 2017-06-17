आपका शहर Close

Delhi CET Result 2017 : परिणाम जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

amarujala.com- presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 09:38 AM IST
Delhi CET Result 2017 declared check here
Delhi CET Result 2017 : दिल्ली डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ ट्रेनिंग एंड टेक्निकल एजुकेशन (DTTE) ने दिल्ली कॉमन एंट्रांस टेस्ट (CET) का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। छात्र CET की ऑफिशियल बेवसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। 
 
ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • CET की ऑफिश‍ि‍यल वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन करें
  • यहां रिजल्ट ऑप्शन पर क्ल‍िक करें
  • जरूरी इंफॉरमेशन भरें
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
  • संबंधित वेबसाइट का पताः cetdelhiexam.nic.in
