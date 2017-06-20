आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: सुबह 11 बजे के बाद आएगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

amarujala.com- presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:28 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 will be declared after 11 am check here
Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: बिहार स्कूल एजुकेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) 10वीं का परिणाम थोड़ी देर बाद जारी करेगा। खबर है कि बोर्ड कल सुबह 11 बजे के बाद रिजल्ट जारी कर सकता है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा आप हमारे अमर उजाला के वेबसाइट results.amarujala.com पर जाकर भी रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले बिहार बोर्ड ने 12वीं के परिणाम घोषित किए थे। हालांकि रिजल्ट काफी खराब रहा था। अब छात्रों की नजर 10वीं के रिजल्ट पर है।
छात्र ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें 
  • रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
  • बोर्ड की वेबसाइट का पताः http://biharboard.ac.in/
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bihar board result bihar board matric result bihar school examination board 2017 bseb matric exam result More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

रणबीर के बारे में ये क्या बोल गईं कैटरीना, सुनकर नहीं होगा यकीन

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Katrina Kaif will never work with actor ranbir kapoor

शादी के बाद ऐसे हाल में रहती थीं सोनू सूद की पत्नी, नहीं चाहतीं थी पति बने एक्टर

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Dabangg Actor Sonu Sood Wife Sonali Sood, Unknown Facts About Their Life

अब घर बैठकर इन ऑनलाइन जॉब्स की मदद से होगी हजारों की कमाई

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
these online jobs you can do from your home and get huge salary

आने वाले 6 दिन चंद्रमा करवाएगा इन राशियों का नुकसान

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
aries, taurus, gemini , sagittarius zodiac signs of this week

इंटरव्यू से पहले टूट रहा है 'आत्मविश्वास', ये टिप्स करेंगे आपकी मदद

  • सोमवार, 19 जून 2017
  • +
eay tips to increase the confidence before interview

जबर ख़बर

इन 10 वजहों से मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी की पहली पसंद बने रामनाथ कोविंद
Read More

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

इन 10 वजहों से मोदी की पहली पसंद बने कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Read

UP Board Result 2017 class 10th and 12th: रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

UP Board Result 2017 class 10th and 12th declared check here
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

UP Board Result 2017 : बस एक 'क्लिक' और जान लें रिजल्ट

UP Board class 10th and 12th Result 2017 just make one click and know your result
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

UP Board Result 2017 : योगी सरकार ने 10वीं की छात्राओं को दी नई सौगात

UP Board class 10th Result 2017 yogi government give surprize gifts to girl students
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Rajasthan Board Class XII Arts Results 2017 : परिणाम जारी, यहां चेक करें रिजल्ट

Rajasthan Board Class XII Arts Results 2017 declared check here
  • शनिवार, 27 मई 2017
  • +

UP Board Result 2017 : इस एक 'लिंक' पर क्लिक कर जानें रिजल्ट

UP Board Result 2017 student can get their results by make a single click on this website
  • शुक्रवार, 9 जून 2017
  • +

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017: 15 जून को जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

Bihar Board 10th Result 2017 will be declared on 15th june
  • मंगलवार, 6 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

तो इस वजह से अबु सलेम को नहीं हो सकती है फांसी की सजा

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

मुंबई ब्लास्ट के बाद आजमगढ़ भाग आया था अबू सलेम, तैयार किए कई 'शूटर'

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

जीएसटी : कारोबारियों को रिटर्न भरने के लिए दो महीने की छूट

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत

GST: कश लगाना हो जाएगा महंगा, 25 रुपये तक हो जाएगी एक सिगरेट की कीमत