NEST Result 2017: परिणाम जारी, यहां करें चेक

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 02:49 PM IST
NEST Result 2017 declared check here
NEST Result 2017: नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ साइंस एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (NISER) ने नेशनल एंट्रांस स्क्रीनिंग टेस्ट (NEST) का परिणाम जारी कर दिया है। छात्र NEST की ऑफिशयल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इसकी परीक्षा 27 मई 2017 को हुई थी। 
ऐसे चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट-
  • NEST की ऑफिश‍ि‍यल वेबसाइट पर लॉग इन करें
  • यहां रिजल्ट ऑप्शन पर क्ल‍िक करें
  • जरूरी इंफॉरमेशन भरें
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
  • संबंधित वेबसाइट का पताः www.nestexam.in
