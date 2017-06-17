आपका शहर Close

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : बदल गई तारीख, अब इस दिन आएगा रिजल्ट

amarujala.com- presented by- पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 10:46 AM IST

Jharkhand 12th (Arts) Results 2017 now will be declaed on june 20 check here
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 : झारखंड अकादमिक काउंसिल (JAC) आज नहीं बल्कि किसी और दिन 12वीं आर्ट्स बोर्ड का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। खबर है कि अब बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट 20 जून को जारी कर सकता है। परिणाम जारी होने के बाद छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। इससे पहले JAC ने कॉमर्स और साइंस स्ट्रीम की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट 30 मई को जारी कर दिया था।
छात्र अपना रिजल्ट ऐसे चेक कर सकते हैं-
  • बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन करें 
  • रिजल्ट के लिए दिए गए लिंक पर क्लिक करें
  • आपका रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा
  • संबंधित वेबसाइट का पताः http://www.jac.nic.in/
