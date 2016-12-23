आपका शहर Close

रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-भौं-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:23 AM IST
russia siberia temperature lowest pictures


रूस के साइबेरिया में आर्कटिक ब्लास्ट के बाद टेम्परेचर माइनस 62 डिग्री सेल्सियस के नीचे पहुंच गया है। ठंड का असर ये है कि सड़कें, घर और पेड़-पौधें चारों तरफ बर्फ की लेयर नजर आ रही है। इतना ही नहीं लोगों के बाल, आईब्रो, दाढ़ी-मूंछ से लेकर शरीर पर बर्फ जम गई है। आगे क्लिक कर देखें वहां की तस्वीरें....

