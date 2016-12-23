रूस के साइबेरिया में टेम्परेचर माइनस 86°C के नीचे, बाल-भौं-दाढ़ी तक पर जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें
रूस के साइबेरिया में आर्कटिक ब्लास्ट के बाद टेम्परेचर माइनस 62 डिग्री सेल्सियस के नीचे पहुंच गया है। ठंड का असर ये है कि सड़कें, घर और पेड़-पौधें चारों तरफ बर्फ की लेयर नजर आ रही है। इतना ही नहीं लोगों के बाल, आईब्रो, दाढ़ी-मूंछ से लेकर शरीर पर बर्फ जम गई है। आगे क्लिक कर देखें वहां की तस्वीरें....
