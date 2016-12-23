बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
7 अजनबियों से संबंध बनाती हैं यहां शादीशुदा औरतें, चौंका देगी ये परंपरा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
housewives sleep with strangers in Indonesian mountain
{"_id":"585cc21c4f1c1b6752e3a8fe","slug":"housewives-sleep-with-strangers-in-indonesian-mountain","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" 7 \u0905\u091c\u0928\u092c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0914\u0930\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0902\u092a\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 12:01 PM IST
दुनिया में अजीबो गरीब परंपराओं की कमी नहीं है, जिसे सुनकर कोई भी भौचक्का रह जाए। ऐसी ही एक अनोखी परंपरा है जहां महिलाएं अनजान पुरुषों के साथ शारीरिक संबंध बनाती हैं। लेकिन ऐसा महिलाएं क्यों करती हैं ये जानकर आप चौंक जाएंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5854c22e4f1c1bb951649f09","slug":"hanging-till-death-time-fixed-in-the-early-morning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0907\u0938\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0926\u092f \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"585a2cac4f1c1b2e4ee391fe","slug":"fisherman-found-unusual-creatures-in-sea-in-russia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0941\u0906\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585391684f1c1b310e649960","slug":"world-s-most-overcrowded-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u0940\u092a\u0940\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 16 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585b84a64f1c1b8e03e3aae4","slug":"doctors-use-fish-scales-to-treat-woman-s-burned-body-and-the-result-is-amazing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u091b\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u092e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585bbaf04f1c1b3e4de397f3","slug":"chinese-bride-asked-groom-to-wear-wedding-gown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"585a2cac4f1c1b2e4ee391fe","slug":"fisherman-found-unusual-creatures-in-sea-in-russia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u091b\u0941\u0906\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0935, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top