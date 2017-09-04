बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नॉर्थ कोरिया का हाइड्रोजन बम मचा सकता है हिरोशिमा से ज्यादा बड़ी तबाही!
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 11:15 AM IST
उत्तर कोरिया ने रविवार को दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध के दौरान जापान के हिरोशिमा-नागासाकी पर गिराए गए बम से भी ढाई-तीन गुना ताकतवर बम का परीक्षण किया। उत्तर कोरिया का दावा है कि उसने ऐसे हाइड्रोजन बम का टेस्ट किया है, जिसे अंतर महाद्वीपीय बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल पर लोड किया जा सकता है।
