नॉर्थ कोरिया का हाइड्रोजन बम मचा सकता है हिरोशिमा से ज्यादा बड़ी तबाही!

amarujala.com- Presented by: हर्षित गौतम

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 11:15 AM IST
north Koreas hydrogen bomb IS most powerful in comparison to Hiroshima

उत्तर कोरिया ने रविवार को दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध के दौरान जापान के हिरोशिमा-नागासाकी पर गिराए गए बम से भी ढाई-तीन गुना ताकतवर बम का परीक्षण किया। उत्तर कोरिया का दावा है कि उसने ऐसे हाइड्रोजन बम का टेस्ट किया है, जिसे अंतर महाद्वीपीय बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल पर लोड किया जा सकता है।

