बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस शख्स ने पैसों से किया ऐसा खिलवाड़, बन गई इतनी खूबसूरत चीजें...
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Bizarre News
›
world of wonders
›
Coin structures made by Japanese artist is beautiful thing you will see today
{"_id":"59b275084f1c1be47f8b510e","slug":"coin-structures-made-by-japanese-artist-is-beautiful-thing-you-will-see-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 04:16 PM IST
Photo Credit: @thumb_tani/Twitter
सिक्कों से टावर बनाना आसान है। लेकिन जैसे ही एक लिमिट से ज्यादा इसकी ऊंचाई बढ़ाएंगे उसे सीधा खड़ा रखना मुश्किल हो जाता है और वह गिर जाता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59aa74424f1c1b19278b4d56","slug":"do-you-want-to-stay-in-this-house-on-wheel-made-by-tiny-living","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0918\u0930, \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59aa98914f1c1b51738b4da8","slug":"teen-suffering-from-central-hypoventilation-syndrome-will-die-if-fall-asleep","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0924\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"59aa58e24f1c1be7278b4d3e","slug":"you-need-to-smile-only-to-make-payment-at-this-chineese-restaurant","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0936, \u0928 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0947\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f ","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59b256ec4f1c1bfa7f8b5010","slug":"pregnant-mother-weird-maternity-photo-shoot-with-honey-bees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0927\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0916\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59b235094f1c1be47f8b4f20","slug":"glass-cup-found-inside-man-body-in-china","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0936\u0940\u0936\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u092a, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902- '\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c?'","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59b12fd54f1c1bf97f8b4ba3","slug":"bridal-mehendi-with-pet-dog-face-instead-of-groom-name-or-picture-is-viral-for-good-reason","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u091c\u093e\u0907\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59b0f27a4f1c1be47f8b4967","slug":"women-wears-special-dress-made-of-notes-asked-people-to-take-money-in-new-york-metro","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938 \u0906\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e, \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093f\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!