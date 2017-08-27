बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हवाई हमलों ने यमन में मचाई भारी तबाही, तस्वीरें देखकर कांप जाएगी रूह!
{"_id":"59a2d06e4f1c1b93778b4714","slug":"in-yemen-saudi-led-coalition-admits-attack-on-civilians","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092f\u092e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u092a \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0942\u0939! \t","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 07:57 PM IST
सऊदी के नेतृत्व में यमन में हुए भयानक हवाई हमले में 14 सिविलियन्स की मौत हो गई। तबाही का ये मंजर देखकर आप कांप जाएंगे।
यमन
की राजधानी सना में सऊदी अरब नीति गठबंधन
सेना
ने हवाई हमले किये, जिसमें बच्चों समेत 14 आम नागरिकों की मौत हो गई। इससे पहले हुए हमले में 42 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी।
