बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अफ्रीकी फेस्टिवल की तस्वीरें देखकर आप कहेंगे 'काश मैं भी वहां होता'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
World
›
Rest of World
›
A selection of the best photos from across Africa
{"_id":"59a2a34e4f1c1b16348b46c6","slug":"a-selection-of-the-best-photos-from-across-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0915\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 '\u0915\u093e\u0936 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e'","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 04:36 PM IST
अफ्रीका में घाना की राजधानी अकरा में, एक महिला जब सालाना चेले वॉट स्ट्रीट आर्ट
फेस्टिवल
के लिए तैयार हुई तो फोटोग्राफर भी उसके आकर्षण को देखकर खुद को तस्वीर खींचने से रोक न सका।
अफ्रीकी
कलाकारों की ये तस्वीरें आपको दीवाना बना देंगी।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599eb4e94f1c1bb6288b4575","slug":"in-isis-video-american-boy-telling-to-trump-the-battle-will-end-in-your-lands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u094b ISIS \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"599d9efc4f1c1bcc028b46bf","slug":"chinese-cantonese-opers-a-traditional-theatre-found-in-hong-kong-and-chinas-guangdong-region","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5992d52f4f1c1b52368b4820","slug":"indian-independence-day-is-also-celebrated-in-foreign-countries","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0903 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"59a15d1e4f1c1b28718b4669","slug":"top-ganesh-chaturthi-songs-best-devotional-hindi-songs-and-bhajans-to-celebrate-ganesh-chaturthi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932: \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a128f24f1c1b68188b4b76","slug":"shad-azimabadi-shayar-of-mysticism","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0936\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
{"_id":"59a1337a4f1c1b442f8b4638","slug":"satish-kumar-mastishk-bin-lagi-yeh-aag-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0936\u0940\u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u0938\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u091b \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0906\u0917?","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!