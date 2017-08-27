Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

215 KMPH की रफ्तार से 'हार्वी' ने दी टेक्सस में दस्तक, लाखों प्रभावित

+बाद में पढ़ें

बीबीसी, हिंदी

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 02:13 PM IST
Hurricane Harvey knocks in Texas at 215 KMPH speed, millions affected

समुद्री चक्रवात हार्वी ने 215 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की रफ़्तार से अमेरिका के टेक्सस प्रांत के तटीय इलाक़ों में दस्तक दे दी है।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

hurricane harvey harvey

हाईकोर्ट की फटकार

HC ने फिर फटकारा- हरियाणा सरकार ने राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए शहर जलने दिया

gurmeet ram rahim conviction leads violence, highcourt hearing on violence

Most Viewed

215 KMPH की रफ्तार से 'हार्वी' ने दी टेक्सस में दस्तक, लाखों प्रभावित

Hurricane Harvey knocks in Texas at 215 KMPH speed, millions affected
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

209 KMPH की रफ्तार से 'हार्वे' ने मचाई टेक्सास में तबाही

Hurricane Harvey hits Texas with 209 KMPH winds
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

ट्रंप के निशाने पर उत्तर कोरिया की मदद करने वाली कंपनियां, देखिए तस्वीरें

Trump targets the companies who are helping north korea
  • गुरुवार, 24 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

209 KMPH की रफ्तार से 'हार्वे' ने मचाई टेक्सास में तबाही

Hurricane Harvey hits Texas with 209 KMPH winds
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

झमाझम बारिश के साथ केरल, पूर्वोत्तर में मानसून ने दी दस्तक

Monsoon arrived in Kerala, North-East
  • मंगलवार, 30 मई 2017
  • +

केरल पहुंचा मानसून, दिल्ली-NCR में कल भारी बारिश की आशंका

Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh coast, heavy rain in india today
  • मंगलवार, 30 मई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणपति स्पेशल: इस गानों के बिना गणेशोत्सव अधूरा

SHAD AZIMABADI shayar of mysticism
काव्य चर्चा

शाद अज़ीमाबादी: ज़िंदगी की दुश्वारियों से मोहब्बत करने वाला शायर

Mastishk bin lagi yeh aag hai....
मेरे अल्फाज़

कुशीनगर से हमारे पाठक सतीश कुमार पूछ रहे हैं कैसे लगी ये आग?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!