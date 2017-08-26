बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
209 KMPH की रफ्तार से 'हार्वे' ने मचाई टेक्सास में तबाही
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 02:37 PM IST
Photo Credit: Social Media
अमेरिका के टेक्सास में चक्रवाती समुद्री तूफान हार्वे ने दस्तक दे दी है। हार्वे द्वारा मचाई जा रही तबाही को देखते हुए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने आज टेक्सास में आपदा की घोषणा की और घोषणापत्र पर हस्ताक्षर किए।
