अमेरिका के टेक्सास में हार्वे तूफान ने मचाई भारी तबाही,देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 04:40 PM IST
अमेरिका के टेक्सास में
हार्वे
तूफान ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। इस तूफान की चपेट में आने से अब तक कई लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और लोगों को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।
अमेरिका
के तटीय इलाकों में कई बोट नष्ट हो गई हैं। तूफान इतना तेज था कि मजबूत बोट भी उसका दबाव नहीं सह पाईं।
