kavya kavya

अमेरिका के टेक्सास में हार्वे तूफान ने मचाई भारी तबाही,देखें तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Presented by: ऋतुराज त्रिपाठी

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 04:40 PM IST
flood damage in Texas from hurricane Harvey

अमेरिका के टेक्सास में हार्वे तूफान ने भारी तबाही मचाई है। इस तूफान की चपेट में आने से अब तक कई लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है और लोगों को भारी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। अमेरिका के तटीय इलाकों में कई बोट नष्ट हो गई हैं। तूफान इतना तेज था कि मजबूत बोट भी उसका दबाव नहीं सह पाईं।

Most Viewed

