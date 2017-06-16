बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आजमगढ़ का 'सलिमवा' बना अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबु सलेम, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 05:52 PM IST
मुंबई सीरियल बम धमाकों के सिलसिले में विशेष टाडा अदालत ने शुक्रवार को अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबु सलेम को दोषी करार दिया। बचपन में आजमगढ़ की गलियों में कंचा खेलकर पला-बढ़ा अबु सलेम शुरू ऐसा नहीं था। आगे की स्लाइड में पढ़े 'सलिमवा' से डॉन सलेम बनने की पूरी कहानी...
