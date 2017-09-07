Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

यूरोपीय संघ के अधिकारी की बेटी किडनैप, रेप कर नदी में फेंका

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com, Presented by: देव कश्यप

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:07 PM IST
murdered of European Union official teen daughter, dumping her river after rape

यूरोपीय संघ के अधिकारी की बेटी घर लौटते समय किडनेप हो गई। किडनैपर ने रेप करने के बाद उसे अचेत अवस्था में नदी में फेंक दिया। डूबने से उसकी मौत हो गई।

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

crime news murdered

यूपी बीजेपी में बदलाव

यूपी भाजपा में होंगे बड़े बदलाव, नए चेहरे संभालेंगे पार्टी की जिम्मेदारी

new leaders to take place in Uttar Pradesh BJP.

Most Viewed

आखिर क्यों जेल में बंद राम रहीम को डुप्लीकेट बता रहे लोग, 3 कारण?

why people are talking about duplicate Ram Rahim locked in jail
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

राम रहीम के मामले में सामने आई नई जानकारी

Victim statement in CBI Evidence Report, Big News
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नदी किनारे बनाए अंतरंग संबंध, वीडियो वायरल होते ही प्रेमी जोड़ा गिरफ्तार

Randy couple having intimate at riverbank in Colombia
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Shamsher was chanting gayatri mantra in the last minute
काव्य चर्चा

"शमशेर बहादुर सिंह ने अंतिम सांस गायत्री मंत्र के साथ ली"

famous poem of Bahadur Shah zafar
इरशाद

हिंदुस्तान में 'दफ़्न' न होने के अफ़सोस को बयां करती बहादुर शाह ज़फ़र की ग़ज़ल

Dehleez
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक यश किरण की सपनों और दहलीज़ की जद्दोजहद बयां करती उम्दा कविता

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

युद्ध हुआ तो भारत के सामने घुटने टेक देगी पाकिस्तान की सेना

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

अंदर से बेहद डरपोक है अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अबू सलेम, जानिए उसके 10 सीक्रेट 

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

मुंबई 1993 ब्लास्ट: अबू सलेम समेत 5 दोषी पहुंचे कोर्ट, थोड़ी देर में होगा सजा का ऐलान

Your Story has been saved!