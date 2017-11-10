कोठे में युवतियों को देख दंग रह गई पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें
मेरठ में कबाड़ी बाजार स्थित एक कोठे पर एनजीओ की सूचना पर शुक्रवार दोपहर एएचटीयू और पुलिस फोर्स ने छापा मारा। पुलिस ने एक महिला समेत दस लड़कियों को रेस्क्यू कराया। हापुड़ के एक व्यक्ति और नेपाल निवासी युवक को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। कोठा संचालिका समेत तीन के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है। प्राथमिक जांच पड़ताल में पांच लड़की नाबालिग बताई गई हैं, जिन्हें कोठे पर बंधक बना रखा था।
