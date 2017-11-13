बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फोन पर बात करते देख मां ने मारा चांटा, टंकी पर जा चढ़ी छात्रा, तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:43 PM IST
मेरठ। मां के चांटा मारने से क्षुब्ध होकर 15 वर्षीय किशोरी छात्रा करीब 80 फीट ऊंची पानी की टंकी पर जा चढ़ी। दरअसल मां ने बेटी को फोन पर बात करते देख लिया था। डांट फटकार पर छात्रा गुस्से में घर से निकली और कॉलोनी में ही टंकी पर चढ़ गई। लेकिन खुद को इतनी ऊंचाई पर देखकर सहम गई। मौके पर परिजनों के साथ सैकड़ों लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड भी पहुंच गई। करीब तीन घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद छात्रा को उतारा जा सका।
