बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सीएम योगी के आने से पहले बंद कराईं मीट की दुकानें, देखिए तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Before the arrival of CM Yogi, broken havoc on meat shops, see photos
{"_id":"5a0c4d194f1c1b79548bd6c9","slug":"before-the-arrival-of-cm-yogi-broken-havoc-on-meat-shops-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 12:00 PM IST
मेरठ। घंटाघर क्षेत्र में खुले में कटान और मीट की बिक्री करने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अमला सड़कों पर उतर गया। एफडीए टीम और भारी भरकम फोर्स के साथ बिना लाइसेंस और मानक पूरे ना करने पर चार मीट की दुकानों को सीज कर दिया गया। ढाई घंटे चले अभियान में दुकानदारों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। पुलिस से नोकझोंक की। यह कार्रवाई ऐसे वक्त हुई जब मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ मेरठ दौरे पर आने वाले हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0d18bc4f1c1b97678bbd01","slug":"smog-haryana-govt-decision-to-ban-15-years-old-diesal-vehicles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947, \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!