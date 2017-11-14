बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मासूम शिवा बोला, पापा ने मम्मी को मार डाला, देखिए तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Meerut
›
Speaking innocent Shiva, dad killed Mommy, see photos
{"_id":"5a0afbb64f1c1b78548bcedf","slug":"speaking-innocent-shiva-dad-killed-mommy-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 08:45 PM IST
मेरठ। टीपी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के रोहटा रोड स्थित गोकुल विहार कॉलोनी में एक पति ने अपनी पत्नी की फावडे़ से काटकर हत्या कर दी। घटना के वक्त मौजूद महिला के चार साल के बच्चे ने सुबह इसकी जानकारी मोहल्ले वालों को दी। महिला के परिजनों ने पति और उसके दोस्तों पर हत्या का आरोप लगाकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। पति और दोस्त दोनों ही फरार हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0976ba4f1c1b74698bb4d9","slug":"pradyuman-murder-accused-students-opens-up-why-his-cloth-do-not-get-blood-stains-after-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!