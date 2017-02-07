आपका शहर Close

अंडर-17 विश्वकप से पहले लगा झटका, भारतीय कोच ने दिया इस्तीफा

सत्येन्द्र पाल सिंह/नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:51 PM IST
Under 17 World Cup was the first blow Indian coach resignation

 भारत की अंडर-17 फुटबॉल टीम के जर्मन कोच एडम निकोलई की खिलाड़ियों से कथित अभद्रता और मारपीट के आरोपों के बाद अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल संघ (एआईएफएफ) ने उनकी ‘सम्मानजनक’ विदाई का रास्ता आखिर तलाश ही लिया। 





 

Top