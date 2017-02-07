बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अंडर-17 विश्वकप से पहले लगा झटका, भारतीय कोच ने दिया इस्तीफा
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:51 PM IST
भारत की अंडर-17 फुटबॉल टीम के जर्मन कोच एडम निकोलई की खिलाड़ियों से कथित अभद्रता और मारपीट के आरोपों के बाद अखिल भारतीय फुटबॉल संघ (एआईएफएफ) ने उनकी ‘सम्मानजनक’ विदाई का रास्ता आखिर तलाश ही लिया।
