FIFA ने वर्ल्ड कप में किया बड़ा बदलाव, भारत भी खेल सकता फुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 04:42 PM IST
FIFA Council Approves 48-Team World Cup For 2026 Edition

फीफा ने अपने फुटबॉल वर्ल्ड कप प्रणाली में काफी बड़ा बदलाव किया है। इस बदलाव के बाद भारतीय टीम का फुटबॉल विश्व कप में खेलना काफी हद तक मुमकिन हो सकता है। हालांकि यह बदलाव 2026 के विश्व कप से लागू होंगे।

