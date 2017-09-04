Download App
kavya kavya

'ऊॅं' बोलते समय ध्यान रखें ये 4 बातें, होगा बड़ा फायदा

किरण सिंह

Mon, 04 Sep 2017 09:26 AM IST
pronounce OM for increase your profit

ऊॅं शब्द भले ही छोटा हो, लेकिन इसे बोलने के फायदे बड़े होते हैं। ऊँ शब्द का निरतंर जाप करने से जहां एक ओर सारी शारीरिक तकलीफ दूर होती है, वहीं व्यक्ति का मन भी शांत होता है। मानसिक तनाव से छुटकारा मिलता है। इसके उच्चारण करने से आपको फायदा तभी मिलेगा, जब आप इन 4 बातों का ध्यान रखें।

ये भी पढ़ें- इस तरह से करें पंचांगुली साधना, भविष्य को देखने की शक्ति होती है जागृत

pronounced om increase your profit

