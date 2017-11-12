हवन में इस्तेमाल करें सिर्फ ये लकड़ियां, मिलेगा पूरा फल
know Which tree wood is used in the havan or yagya
हर छोटी या बड़ी पूजा में हवन या यज्ञ करना जरूरी होता है। माना जाता है हवन के बिना कोई भी पूजा पूरी नहीं होती। अक्सर लोग इसी बात को लेकर थोड़ा असमंजस की स्थिति में रहते हैं कि हवन में कौनसी लकड़ी का इस्तेमाल करना सही औ शुभ होता है। हवन में आमतौर पर समिधा (जलने वाली लकड़ी) के रूप में आम की लकड़ी सर्वमान्य है, लेकिन अन्य समिधाएं भी विभिन्न कार्यों के लिए इस्तेमाल होती हैं।
