Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

हवन में इस्तेमाल करें सिर्फ ये लकड़ियां, मिलेगा पूरा फल

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 04:40 PM IST
know Which tree wood is used in the havan or yagya

हर छोटी या बड़ी पूजा में हवन या यज्ञ करना जरूरी होता है। माना जाता है हवन के बिना कोई भी पूजा पूरी नहीं होती। अक्सर लोग इसी बात को लेकर थोड़ा असमंजस की स्थिति में रहते हैं कि हवन में कौनसी लकड़ी का इस्तेमाल करना सही औ शुभ होता है। हवन में आमतौर पर समिधा (जलने वाली लकड़ी) के रूप में आम की लकड़ी सर्वमान्य है, लेकिन अन्य समिधाएं भी विभिन्न कार्यों के लिए इस्तेमाल होती हैं।

Comments

Browse By Tags

havan yagya tree wood for havan hawan

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

पितृदोष होने के कारण जीवन में आती हैं ये 5 तरह की परेशानियां

know about pitra dosh and its effects
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सुबह उठकर रोज करें ये 4 काम, बन जाएंगे बिगड़े हुए काम

do these work daily in the morning for positive energy
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस दिशा में लगाएं तुलसी का पौधा, नहीं रहेगी पैसों की कमी

according to vastu keep tulsi plant always right direction
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!