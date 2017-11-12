Download App
जानिए क्यों नहीं चढ़ाई जाती है शिवलिंग पर हल्दी

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:46 AM IST
never offer turmeric during shiv puja

सोमवार का दिन भगवान शंकर की पूजा और व्रत रखने का दिन होता है। भगवान शिव जल्दी प्रसन्न होने वाले देवता है और इनको प्रसन्न करने के लिए दूसरे किसी देवी-देवता की तरह अच्छे पकवान और सुंदर आभूषण अर्पित करने की कोई जरुरत नहीं होती है। वैसे तो हर शुभ कार्य और पूजा में हल्दी का प्रयोग किया जाता है  लेकिन शिवजी की पूजा में हल्दी का प्रयोग वर्जित माना जाता है।

