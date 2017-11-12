बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए क्यों नहीं चढ़ाई जाती है शिवलिंग पर हल्दी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Wellness
›
never offer turmeric during shiv puja
{"_id":"5a0811864f1c1bdb538bc9b2","slug":"never-offer-turmeric-during-shiv-puja","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:46 AM IST
सोमवार का दिन भगवान शंकर की पूजा और व्रत रखने का दिन होता है।
भगवान शिव
जल्दी प्रसन्न होने वाले देवता है और इनको प्रसन्न करने के लिए दूसरे किसी देवी-देवता की तरह अच्छे पकवान और सुंदर आभूषण अर्पित करने की कोई जरुरत नहीं होती है। वैसे तो हर शुभ कार्य और पूजा में हल्दी का प्रयोग किया जाता है लेकिन शिवजी की पूजा में हल्दी का प्रयोग वर्जित माना जाता है।
पढ़ें-
आखिर इस दिन ही क्यों की जाती है पीपल के पेड़ की पूजा
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59fecf024f1c1b79548bb2f4","slug":"always-avoid-such-type-of-things-in-morning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0909\u0920\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 4 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5a057c104f1c1baf678ba975","slug":"know-about-pitra-dosh-and-its-effects","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u0943\u0926\u094b\u0937 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5a052cf74f1c1b71548bbe2d","slug":"do-these-work-daily-in-the-morning-for-positive-energy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u0939 \u0909\u0920\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a07e6244f1c1b71548bc580","slug":"these-5-benefits-of-tilak-on-the-forehead","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093f\u0932\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 5 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"5a0686de4f1c1b6a678bad87","slug":"why-is-the-worship-of-peepal-tree-on-saturday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0940\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5a0538194f1c1b8d698ba7da","slug":"your-food-habit-effect-planets-or-garh-according-to-lal-kitab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939 \u092a\u0932\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924","category":{"title":"Yog-Dhyan","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917-\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928","slug":"yoga"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!