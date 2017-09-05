Download App
श्राद्ध पक्षः 15 दिनों में बन रहे हैं ये 4 शुभ योग, खरीदारी से मिलेगा लाभ

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 09:01 AM IST
four Auspicious yog or subah yog in shraddha paksha or Pitru Paksha

माना जाता है कि पितृ पक्ष में कोई भी शुभ काम नहीं करना चाहिए। इस दौरान हमारे पूर्वज पितृलोक से हमारे पास आते हैं और प्रसन्न होकर आशीर्वाद भी देते हैं। इस बार 5 सितंबर से श्राद्ध शुरू हो रहे हैं जो 19 सितंबर तक चलेंगे। इन 15 दिनों के दौरान 4 शुभ योग भी बन रहे हैं, जिसमें खरीदी गई कोई भी वस्तु नुकसान न पहुंचाकर लाभ ही करवाएगी। जानिए इस दौरान बनने वाले शुभ योग

ये भी पढ़ें-  श्राद्ध पक्षः 15 दिन के लिए पितृलोक से हमारे पास आएंगे पूर्वज, जानें पूजन का समय 

Your Story has been saved!