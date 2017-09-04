बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गुरु 12 सितंबर को बदल रहें हैं अपनी राशि, इस शुभ ग्रह से होंगे कई राशि वालों को फायदा
Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:51 AM IST
देवताओं के गुरु बृहस्पति और सौरमंडल में सबसे बड़े
ग्रह
12 सितंबर 2017 को अपनी राशि बदल रहें है। बृहस्पति कन्या राशि से बदल कर तुला राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। ज्योतिष शास्त्र में बृहस्पति को बहुत ही शुभ फलदायी देने वाला ग्रह माना जाता है और यह 13 महीनें अपनी राशि बदलते है। बृहस्पति के राशि परिवर्तन से 12 राशि वालो के जीवन में आने वाले 13 महीनों में क्या-क्या बदलाव आएंगे आइए जानते है।
पढ़ें-
साप्ताहिक राशिफल: इन 3 राशि वालों को मिलेगा भाग्य का पूरा साथ, होगा धन लाभ
