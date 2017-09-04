Download App
kavya kavya

गुरु 12 सितंबर को बदल रहें हैं अपनी राशि, इस शुभ ग्रह से होंगे कई राशि वालों को फायदा

विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 08:51 AM IST
jupiter transit in libra sign from 12 september 2017 and what its effects

देवताओं के गुरु बृहस्पति और सौरमंडल में सबसे बड़े ग्रह 12 सितंबर 2017 को अपनी राशि बदल रहें है। बृहस्पति कन्या राशि से बदल कर तुला राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे। ज्योतिष शास्त्र में बृहस्पति को बहुत ही शुभ फलदायी देने वाला ग्रह माना जाता है और यह 13 महीनें अपनी राशि बदलते है। बृहस्पति के राशि परिवर्तन से 12 राशि वालो के जीवन में आने वाले 13 महीनों में क्या-क्या बदलाव आएंगे आइए जानते है।

