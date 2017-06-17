आपका शहर Close

Champions Trophy

इज्जत कम करा देती है रविवार को हुई ये छोटी सी भूल, रखें ध्यान

किरण सिंह

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 01:58 PM IST
do not do these work on sunday for fame and success

हफ्ते के आखिरी दिन लोग पूरा आराम करते हैं, जिससे सप्ताह की एक नई शुरुआत की जा सके। कई बार इसके चक्कर में भी रविवार को ऐसे काम कर बैठते है, जिससे भगवान सूर्य नाराज हो जाते हैं और व्यक्ति को उसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ता है। इसीलिए अगर आप एक सफल व्यक्ति बनना चाहते हैं तो भूलकर रविवार को ये काम ना करें।

क्रिकेट फिक्सिंग का आरोप

पूर्व कप्तान का दावा, फिक्सिंग के जरिए पाक पहुंचा है फाइनल में!

Aamer Sohail accuses Pakistan of 'fixing' their way to Champions Trophy final

