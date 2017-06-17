इज्जत कम करा देती है रविवार को हुई ये छोटी सी भूल, रखें ध्यान
हफ्ते के आखिरी दिन लोग पूरा आराम करते हैं, जिससे सप्ताह की एक नई शुरुआत की जा सके। कई बार इसके चक्कर में भी रविवार को ऐसे काम कर बैठते है, जिससे भगवान सूर्य नाराज हो जाते हैं और व्यक्ति को उसका खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ता है। इसीलिए अगर आप एक सफल व्यक्ति बनना चाहते हैं तो भूलकर रविवार को ये काम ना करें।
