आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

अपने में ही खोए-खोए रहते हैं ये 4 राशि वाले, नहीं बताते दिल की बात

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by:विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 06:43 PM IST
hide a certain aspect these two zodiac sign

सभी व्यक्तियों का नेचर अलग अलग होता है और वह उसी नेचर के हिसाब से अपने आप-पड़ोस के लोगों से व्यवहार करता हैं। इन्हीं में से कुछ ऐसे भी लोग होते हैं जो अपने मन बात किसी दूसरे से शेयर नहीं पाते। अपनी भावनाओं को शेयर करने से कतराते भी हैं। आज हम आपको कुछ ऐसे ही लोगों के बारें में आपको बताने जा रहे हैं जिन पर ऐसे राशिया का प्रभाव इनके जीवन पर पडता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

zodiac signs aries sign

डिफॉल्टर खाताधारकों पर शिकंजा

12 खाताधारकों के पास बैंकों के 2 लाख करोड़ बकाया

RBI lists 12 NPA accounts for insolvency proceedings

Most Viewed

मंगल भारी है तो इस मंगलवार करें ये व्रत, दूर होगी पैसों की किल्लत 

avoid mars effect on your kundali to earn money
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

इस समय जन्में लोगों की सोच का नहीं होता कोई जवाब, जानें ये 5 स्पेशल खूबियां

five special quality whose birth at night
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

आपकी परेशानियों की वजह कहीं आपका ये तिल तो नहीं, देख लीजिए

mole on your body tell about travel and rest
  • शनिवार, 10 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

इस राशि वालों को आएगी पैसे कमाने की समझ, कैसा रहेगा आपका दिन

daily rashiphal 20th may
  • शनिवार, 20 मई 2017
  • +

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: सूर्य ने इस राशि में किया प्रवेश, जानें आप पर कैसा होगा प्रभाव

weekly rashiphal 15th may to 21th may
  • सोमवार, 15 मई 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

मैदान में धोनी के 'चक्रव्यूह' ने किया तमीम का काम तमाम

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

विराट के नाम एक और विश्व रिकॉर्ड, दादा, सचिन और एबी को पीछे छोड़ा

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

मुंबई के वो ...'अबू सलेम', जिनके गुनाहों से कांपा भारत

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा

पेशी पर निकला डॉन और ट्रेन में रचा ली शादी, कोर्ट ने नापा