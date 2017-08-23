बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भगवान गणेश की पूजा में इस वजह से चढ़ाई जाती है दूर्वा, राक्षस से जुड़ा है रहस्य
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 12:16 PM IST
25 अगस्त से गणेश उत्सव की शुरुआत होने जा रही है जो इस बार 10 दिनों के बजाए 11 दिन तक चलेगी।
गणेश चतुर्थी
के अवसर पर गणेशजी की पूजा का विशेष महत्व होता है। गणेशजी की पूजा में कई चीजें चढ़ाई जाती है जिसमें दूर्वा का विशेष महत्व होता है। इसके बिना गणेश जी की पूजा अधूरी समझी जाती है। भगवान गणेश को तो दूर्वा काफी प्रिय होती है, लेकिन तुलसी को इनकी पूजा में प्रयोग करने की मनाही होती है। आइए जानते है इसके पीछे का रहस्य।
पढ़ें-
गणेश चतुर्थी के दिन नहीं करना चाहिए चांद का दर्शन, इस दिन चंद्रदेव को मिला था श्राप
