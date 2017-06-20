आपका शहर Close

10 साल बाद अमावस्या पर बन रहा ऐसा योग, शनि का प्रभाव होगा कम 

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:40 AM IST
shanichari amavasya: after 10 years later amavasya come in aashadh

चार दिन बाद यानि 24 जून को अमावस्या है और इस दिन भगवान शनि का दिन शनिवार पड़ रहा है। इस वजह से इसे शनिचर अमावस्या भी कहते हैं। आषाढ़ माह में शनिवार को अमावस्या पड़ रही है और ये संयोग 10 साल बाद बना। 2007 में आषाढ़ माह की अमावस्या शनिवार के दिन ही थी। शनिवार के दिन अमावस्या का पड़ना कई कारणों से काफी मायने रखती हैं।

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

