10 साल बाद अमावस्या पर बन रहा ऐसा योग, शनि का प्रभाव होगा कम
{"_id":"59439a664f1c1baa268b4960","slug":"shanichari-amavasya-after-10-years-later-amavasya-come-in-aashadh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0938\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0917, \u0936\u0928\u093f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u092e\u00a0","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:40 AM IST
चार दिन बाद यानि 24 जून को
अमावस्या
है और इस दिन भगवान शनि का दिन शनिवार पड़ रहा है। इस वजह से इसे शनिचर
अमावस्या
भी कहते हैं। आषाढ़ माह में शनिवार को
अमावस्या
पड़ रही है और ये संयोग 10 साल बाद बना। 2007 में आषाढ़ माह की
अमावस्या
शनिवार के दिन ही थी। शनिवार के दिन
अमावस्या
का पड़ना कई कारणों से काफी मायने रखती हैं।
