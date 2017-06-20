आपका शहर Close

योगिनी एकादशी आज: इस व्रत से दूर होंगे सारे कष्ट, मिलेगा अपार पुण्य

amarujala.com-presented by:विनोद शुक्ला

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 09:39 AM IST
yogini ekadashi vrat story in puran

हिन्दू पंचांग में आषाढ़ महीने के कृष्ण पक्ष में पड़ने वाली एकादशी को योगिनी एकादशी कहा जाता है। इस एकादशी के मौके पर भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-आराधना की जाती है। इस बार ये एकादशी मंगलवार यानि 20 जून को है। मंगलवार को एकादशी होने से इसका विशेष महत्व होता है। शास्त्रों के अनुसार योगिनी एकादशी को करने से 88 हजार ब्राह्राणों को भोजन करवाने के बराबर का पुण्य-लाभ मिलता है।

