महालक्ष्मी व्रतः इन 5 बातों का पूजा में रखें ध्यान, पैसों की होगी बारिश
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Spirituality
›
Religion
›
mahalakshmi vrat these five things you should know about maa lakshmi worship{"_id":"59a4ff4c4f1c1b8f018b46c6","slug":"mahalakshmi-vrat-these-five-things-you-should-know-about-maa-lakshmi-worship","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u0903 \u0907\u0928 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0942\u091c\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
माना जाता है जिस व्यक्ति पर मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा होती है, उसे कभी भी धन धान्य और सुख समृद्धि की कमी नहीं होती है। आज से महालक्ष्मी व्रत शुरू हो रहे हैं। आने वाले 16 दिनों तक हर घर में ऐश्वर्य की देवी मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाएगी, लेकिन इन दिनों पूजा करते समय खास ध्यान रखना पड़ता है। छोटी सी चूक भी आपकी पूरी मेहनत बर्बाद कर सकती है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.