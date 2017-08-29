Download App
महालक्ष्मी व्रतः इन 5 बातों का पूजा में रखें ध्यान, पैसों की होगी बारिश

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 11:50 AM IST
mahalakshmi vrat these five things you should know about maa lakshmi worship

माना जाता है जिस व्यक्ति पर मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा होती है, उसे कभी भी धन धान्य और सुख समृद्धि की कमी नहीं होती है। आज से महालक्ष्मी व्रत शुरू हो रहे हैं। आने वाले 16 दिनों तक हर घर में ऐश्वर्य की देवी मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाएगी, लेकिन इन दिनों पूजा करते समय खास ध्यान रखना पड़ता है। छोटी सी चूक भी आपकी पूरी मेहनत बर्बाद कर सकती है।

ये भी पढ़ें- महालक्ष्मी व्रतः मां लक्ष्मी की इस खास तस्वीर की आज से शुरू करें पूजा, मिलेगी विशेष कृपा

